Looking for a Job? British Company Gives 4,000 Pounds to Test Slippers!

British company offers an annual fee of 4,000 pounds for the testing of slippers, according to BTA.

The offer comes from the brand "Bedroom Athletics".

The slipper tester must make sure the items are comfortable and keep their feet warm.

The tests will be held two days a week, with bonus free slippers from the company. The tester will need to wear the slippers for a minimum of 12 hours in a 24-hour period each month, The Sun reported.

A variety of models will be tried - with memory foam soles, moccasins or classic slippers with synthetic leather lining.

The company hinted that the job offered could be like a dream come true for lazy people - not to touch anything all day long, for payment and wearing slippers in return.

The tester is expected to give 'extensive' feedback and critiques on all worn slippers.

The company will consider people with chronically cold feet as preferred candidates for the post. Applications will be accepted until November 18th.