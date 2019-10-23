British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: I’m Appalled by this Tragic Incident in Essex

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is shocked by the news of 39 bodies found in a truck in Essex east of London, Reuters reported.

"I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones." Johnson said in a tweet.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was shocked and saddened.

"Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays. Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations.", she wrote.

Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, said if the lorry had come from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead was an "unorthodox route".

He added with reports of increased security checks at Dover and Calais "it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin", BBC reported.