A Technical Issue Allows Samsung Galaxy S10 to Be Unlocked with Anyone's Thumbprint

A technical issue allows the Samsung flagship smartphone to be unlocked with anyone's thumbprint. The company confirmed the information.

This information is regarding to the Samsung Galaxy S10 phone. It turns out that if you use a screen protector other than the company's one, this allows anyone unfamiliar to unlock your phone with their fingerprints.

The problem was first reported by a woman in the UK. She found that her husband could easily unlock her phone with his thumbprint when it was stored in a cheap case.

Samsung officially confirmed the technical issue.

“We are investigating this issue and will be deploying a software patch soon,” a Samsung spokesperson said. “We encourage any customers with questions or who need support downloading the latest software to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.” the company said.

When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as "revolutionary".