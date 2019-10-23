Bisser Petkov: The Pledged Increase in Pensions since July 1, 2020 Is 6.7%

From July 1, 2020, pensions will increase by 6.7 percent, according to the draft budget of the State Social Security for 2020.

Expenditures for pensions will be with BGN 729 million more than the allocated for this year. The pension ceiling is not expected to increase and remains at BGN 1,200.

Over BGN 12.448 billion are the planned total expenses for the pensions and benefits of the NSSI.

"The planned increase in pensions since July 1, 2020 by 6.7% is possible to remain the same or to be higher." This was announced by social minister Bisser Petkov during the discussion of the NSSI budget for next year. The NSSI Supervisory Board is examining the draft Law on the State Social Security Budget for 2020.

He specified that in the draft budget under the rule of art. 100, the Swiss rule, provides for an increase in all pensions since July 1, of 6.7%. This percentage is derived from this rule over October data. "According to Article 100, the Supervisory Board of the NSSI should decide with how much will the pensions be increased next year, when we already have the reporting values ​​of the growth of the average social security income, the consumer price index," he said. more, he was quoted by BTA.

The growth of the average pension for the next year is in the order of 8% nominally or 30 BGN, with an expected average pension of 382 BGN for this year, 412, 28 BGN is the forecast for the next year. "The minimum amounts of both the old-age pension and the social pension for old age are increasing by 6.7%, but the social pension for old age implies a separate decision of the Council of Ministers," the minister said.