Three Bulgarians Have Been Sentenced in London for Sexual Exploitation

Three Bulgarians have been sentenced by a London court for sexual exploitation following a joint investigation by British services, the Special Prosecutor's Office and the Bulgaria's General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP), the Special Prosecutor's Office has informed.

The sentences for the three were 11 years for Eleonora V., 10 years for Iliya M. and 3 years for Marian V., for participation in an organized criminal group for trafficking in women and transgender Bulgarian citizens for the purpose of sexual exploitation in the United Kingdom, and other crimes.

After nearly a year of hard work with a joint investigation team, the three were detained in London and Burgas.

Eleonora V. and Iliya M. were also banned from "buying airline tickets for others, renting more than one home, transporting people outside their family, creating profiles on dating sites or advertising sexual services, direct or indirect contact with victims who testified against them. "

The evidence in the case shows that some of the participants in the group themselves were victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation years ago. From 2017, they started recruiting women and transgender Bulgarians with promises of a job and a better life in London.

Following the sentencing of the participants in the group, the British authorities have sent a message to open a procedure for the deportation of those sentenced to serve their sentences in Bulgaria.