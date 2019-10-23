Bulgaria Allocates BGN 40,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Korca in Albania and BGN 10,000 to the DPRK

Bulgaria will provide BGN 40,000 in humanitarian aid to deal with the aftermath of the earthquake in Korca Prefecture of Albania and BGN 10,000 to overcome food shortages in the DPRK, the government decided at today's meeting.

The funding will be provided from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget allocated for development and humanitarian aid, the government press service announced.

The Bulgarian humanitarian assistance provided is a contribution to the efforts of the EU and the international community to support the population of Korca Prefecture, which is part of the Bulgarian national minority in Albania, as well as to address food shortages in the DPRK.