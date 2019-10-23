Five People Have Been Detained for Participating in a Migrant Trafficking Group

Five people were detained on October 17 in a joint investigation of the Special Prosecutor's Office, the State Attorney's Office and the Interior Ministry in Plovdiv, with the assistance of the Gendarmerie Directorate, the Interior Ministry said.

Five properties in the capital and one in Plovdiv, as well as cars used for criminal activity have been searched. A large number of mobile phones and SIM cards were found and seized, with which the group coordinated its actions on the transfer of foreign citizens across the border.

Marijuana was found and seized at one of the addresses.

The man who was considered the leader of the group - a Bulgarian citizen, was placed under house arrest in order to be able to care for his two small children.