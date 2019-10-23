Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: It Cannot Be Confirmed that the Truck with 39 Dead Bodies Has Bulgarian Registration
At present, it has not yet been confirmed whether the truck found in Essex has Bulgarian registration, the Foreign Ministry press center reported.
There is also no indication of the nationality of the human bodies found in the truck.
British police have warned that their identification may take a long time.
The Bulgariam embassy in London is in contact with British authorities to clarify the case. A representative of the Bulgarian embassy has also met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in London.
Bulgarian ambassador, Marin Raykov, spoke to British Ambassador to Sofia Emma Hopkins on the phone, agreeing to follow up on the case.
- » The Ozone Hole - Smaller than when it Was Discovered
- » Plane Crashed on a Street in Brazil, There Are Casualties
- » A Greek Coast Guard Boat Crashed into a Migrant Boat
- » Volkswagen Is not Looking for a New Place to Build its Plant
- » Sunny and Warm Weather Today, Temperatures Between 22C and 27C
- » UNESCO Director-General Visited the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Photo Exhibition in Paris