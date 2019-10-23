Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: It Cannot Be Confirmed that the Truck with 39 Dead Bodies Has Bulgarian Registration

At present, it has not yet been confirmed whether the truck found in Essex has Bulgarian registration, the Foreign Ministry press center reported.

There is also no indication of the nationality of the human bodies found in the truck.

British police have warned that their identification may take a long time.

The Bulgariam embassy in London is in contact with British authorities to clarify the case. A representative of the Bulgarian embassy has also met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in London.

Bulgarian ambassador, Marin Raykov, spoke to British Ambassador to Sofia Emma Hopkins on the phone, agreeing to follow up on the case.