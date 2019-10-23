The Controversial Extradition Bill Was Withdrawn by the Hong Kong Parliament

Hong Kong authorities have formally withdrawn the controversial bill that allowed the extradition of citizens to mainland China, fulfilling one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters, BTA reported.

However, protests in Hong Kong are expected to continue because, although triggered by the extradition bill, they have grown into demands for democratic reform and an investigation into police violence against demonstrators.

The Financial Times reported that because of the protests, Beijing is preparing to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with another local executive who will hold the post temporarily. Chinese Foreign Ministry says the allegations in the article are political rumours that pursue their own goals.