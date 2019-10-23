Plane Crashed on a Street in Brazil, There Are Casualties

At least three people have died after a plane crash in which an out-of-control aircraft landed on a street in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, crashing into cars and pedestrians.

The single-engine plane, which was reported to have carried three passengers and a pilot, landed shortly after taking off from Carlos Prates Airport.

The crash occurred 1.3 km from the airport. In addition to the victims, she also had three injured, according to the city's fire department.

Fire chief Colonel Erlon Botelho confirmed that one of the dead was aboard the plane at the time of the incident while the other two were on the street.

The pilot survived the crash.

"When we arrived at the scene, we came across a fire”, Col Botelho said. “We suspect one of the victims is a pedestrian. One of the dead was occupying one of the cars."

“The other vehicles were empty. The three injured are receiving treatment and have been taken to hospitals in the metropolitan area,”

The aircraft was reportedly sold shortly before the flight and was due to be delivered to its new owner in Ilheus, in the eastern part of the country.