39 Bodies Were Found in Lorry Container Arriving from Bulgaria to the UK
A truck with 39 bodies was found in Essex, southeast England. The driver, who is a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested.
"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody as our inquiries continue," Ch Supt Andrew Marine said.
Early indications are that 38 adults and one teenager have died, the force said, reported by BBC.
The victims are yet to be identified.
Authorities believe the truck arrived from Bulgaria and entered the United Kingdom on October 19 through Holyhead, North Wales.
The authorities are investigating the tragedy.
Expect details.
- » Five People Have Been Detained for Participating in a Migrant Trafficking Group
- » 33 Bulgarian Women Were Killed by a Family Member or Intimate Partner in 2018
- » Two Underage Migrants Arrested for Raping a Girl in Sofia
- » French Intelligence Services Detained a man Planning a 9/11 Style Attack in France
- » 387 Bulgarians Became Victims of Trafficking since the Beginning of the Year - Most of Them - Women
- » More than 300 People from Over 12 Countries Arrested after Authorities Took a Child Pornography Site Down