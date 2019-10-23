39 Bodies Were Found in Lorry Container Arriving from Bulgaria to the UK

Crime | October 23, 2019, Wednesday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 39 Bodies Were Found in Lorry Container Arriving from Bulgaria to the UK www.pixabay.com

A truck with 39 bodies was found in Essex, southeast England. The driver, who is a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody as our inquiries continue," Ch Supt Andrew Marine said.

Early indications are that 38 adults and one teenager have died, the force said, reported by BBC.

The victims are yet to be identified.

Authorities believe the truck arrived from Bulgaria and entered the United Kingdom on October 19 through Holyhead, North Wales.

The authorities are investigating the tragedy.

Expect details.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: victims, lorry, truck, authorities, Bulgaria, UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria