Kurdish Fighters Withdraw from Security Zone in Northern Syria
The Kurdish formations, which are part of the armed forces of Democratic Syria, have left the security zone set up by Ankara in northern Syria. This was announced by US Vice President Mike Pence.
"We received a message from the Kurdish commander that all their armed forces had been withdrawn from the security zone under the control of the Turkish armed forces," Pence said.
"Our team continues to hold consultations with both parties. I hope that in the near future the ceasefire will be continued. These consultations continue," the Vice President added.
According to Pence, the agreements reached as part of US-Turkish talks on the creation of a security zone in northern Syria "will provide peace and protect all residents of this war-affected region." "The ceasefire has been maintained for the past five days," he added, reiterating that US troops stationed in Syria are returning home.
At the same time, Russian and Turkish troops begin joint patrols in northern Syria. This was made clear after the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan in Sochi.
