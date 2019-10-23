Donald Tusk Recommends the EU27 Accept the UK Request for an Extension

European Council President Donald Tusk will recommend the EU leaders to adopt a postponement of Brexit beyond the planned date of 31 October.

Mr Johnson earlier said he would pause the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and "accelerate" no deal preparations after MPs rejected his three-day timetable for Commons debates on his Brexit plan, Evening Standard reported. In the end, the prime minister said he would pause the legislation until the EU decides to postpone its departure date.

Reacting to the outcome of the votes, Mr Tusk tweeted: "Following PM @BorisJohnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal #Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension."