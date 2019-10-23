Donald Tusk Recommends the EU27 Accept the UK Request for an Extension

World » EU | October 23, 2019, Wednesday // 11:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Donald Tusk Recommends the EU27 Accept the UK Request for an Extension www.pixabay.com

European Council President Donald Tusk will recommend the EU leaders to adopt a postponement of Brexit beyond the planned date of 31 October.

Mr Johnson earlier said he would pause the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and "accelerate" no deal preparations after MPs rejected his three-day timetable for Commons debates on his Brexit plan, Evening Standard reported. In the end, the prime minister said he would pause the legislation until the EU decides to postpone its departure date.

Reacting to the outcome of the votes, Mr Tusk tweeted: "Following PM @BorisJohnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal #Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension."

 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, Boris Johnson, Brexit, extension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria