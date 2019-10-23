Volkswagen Is not Looking for a New Place to Build its Plant
Society | October 23, 2019, Wednesday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Volkswagen is not looking for an alternative site to build a new plant after deciding to freeze its project in Turkey. This was stated by a representative of the company to German media.
"We are watching developments very closely. Our plans for Turkey are currently on hold," Leslie Bothge told Anadolu Agency.
Last week, the German automotive giant postponed its decision to build a new plant in Turkey. Bulgaria continues to hope that freezing the project could move the investment by about 1.3 billion euros to our country.
- » The Ozone Hole - Smaller than when it Was Discovered
- » Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: It Cannot Be Confirmed that the Truck with 39 Dead Bodies Has Bulgarian Registration
- » Plane Crashed on a Street in Brazil, There Are Casualties
- » A Greek Coast Guard Boat Crashed into a Migrant Boat
- » Sunny and Warm Weather Today, Temperatures Between 22C and 27C
- » UNESCO Director-General Visited the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Photo Exhibition in Paris