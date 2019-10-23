Volkswagen Is not Looking for a New Place to Build its Plant

Volkswagen is not looking for an alternative site to build a new plant after deciding to freeze its project in Turkey. This was stated by a representative of the company to German media.

"We are watching developments very closely. Our plans for Turkey are currently on hold," Leslie Bothge told Anadolu Agency.

Last week, the German automotive giant postponed its decision to build a new plant in Turkey. Bulgaria continues to hope that freezing the project could move the investment by about 1.3 billion euros to our country.