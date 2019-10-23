Sunny and Warm Weather Today, Temperatures Between 22C and 27C
Today, the weather will be sunny and will remain unusually warm for the season, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
Fog or low-level clouds expected in places over eastern Bulgaria and along the Danube before noon. In the afternoon, a light east wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 22C and 27C, in Sofia around 25C.
Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly during the day, but will remain higher than the average for the month.
