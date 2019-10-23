Putin and Erdogan Have Agreed to Keep Syria's Territorial Integrity

Preserving Syria's territorial integrity is one of the highlights of the agreement between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan. They held marathon talks in Sochi on the situation in Northeast Syria. There is a ceasefire after the start of the Turkish military operation against the Kurdish units. Russian forces are taking part in the plan to regulate the situation.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan spoke in Sochi for more than 6 hours. They called the agreed steps for Syria "fateful" and "historic."

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: Syria must be released from illegal foreign military presence. In our view, achieving a secure and long-term stabilization of Syria is only possible while respecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



It was agreed today in the area outside the Turkish operation, on Syrian territory, that Russian military police and Syrian military will enter to secure the withdrawal of Kurdish troops.

Recep Erdogan, President of Turkey: A specific agreement was signed under which we would not allow any separatist phenomena to be created on Syrian territory. Turkey and Russia will not allow this. The project begins tomorrow - within 150 hours, all units of the People's Defense Force will withdraw 30 km inland into Syrian territory.



Prior to the meeting, Erdogan threatened to resume the military operation if all Kurds did not withdraw from the 30-km border area. The presidents also agreed to act against separatism in Syria and work together to reach a political solution to the country's conflicts.