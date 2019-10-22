UNESCO Director-General Visited the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Photo Exhibition in Paris

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay paid a visit to a Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) photo exhibition arranged in the UNESCO building in Paris, presenting, to the international community, the work of the academy on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of its foundation, BNR reported.

Audrey Azoulay was impressed by the broad network of BAS institutes which have been working in different spheres of human life for many years, and by the academy’s achievements and its contribution to international scientific and technological exchange, the BAS has announced. 

At the initiative of the BAS, the events marking its 150th anniversary have been included in UNESCO’s 2019 programme. 

