Bulgaria Ranks First in Utilisation of Pesticide Packaging

Business | October 22, 2019, Tuesday // 18:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks First in Utilisation of Pesticide Packaging www.pixabay.com

his conference is a successful policy regarding the utilisation of packaging of plant protection products, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forests Desislava Taneva said at a conference For Clean Agriculture and Safe Environment, Focus News Agency reported.

"I am pleased to welcome you all to this conference. I am delighted with this success and we will look for all opportunities that the common policy will present to us after the debate is over. How to support such policies that are environmentally friendly and the farmers,” said Minister Taneva. In her words, this system, whose results are being presented today, was launched in 2013 with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. "Thanks to this system, Bulgaria ranks first in this indicator with 97% utilisation of packaging. We are open to how farmers could use it, we need to look for tools in this aspect," said Taneva, adding that she hoped more farmers would get involved as the ultimate goal is environmentally friendly agriculture.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: utilisation, pesticide packaging, Desislava Taneva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria