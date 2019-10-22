Turkey Is Arming Ukraine with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Leading Turkish developer of unmanned aerial vehicles Baykar has delivered another batch of drones Bayraktar TB2 in Ukraine.

Three aircraft, ammunition, simulator, camera systems and ground data terminals were delivered to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The newly delivered drones are being tested at an air base in Starokostiantyniv in Western Ukraine, Sabah reported.

"During the tests, the combat capabilities of the aircraft, maximum altitude, orbital flight, landing and main and emergency power systems were tested," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

Last month, Ukrainian Air Force officials completed drone management training. In the initial use phase, they will be assisted by Turkish experts.

Ukraine successfully tested the first such drones in March.

In an effort to bolster its defense capabilities in the wake of Russian aggression, Ukraine announced an agreement to purchase 12 TB2 drones in January.

Bayraktar TB2 drones, manufactured by Baykar and operationally used since 2015, continue to be used in the fight against terrorism in other regions, while providing effective surveillance, intelligence and fire support to Turkish security forces in Operation Euphrates and Olive branch". By conducting active reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance flights, Bayraktar TB2 has the capability to immediately transmit images to operational centers.

The machine has a service ceiling of 8,239 meters and a flight duration of 24 hours. It can carry 150 pounds of payload and can operate day and night.