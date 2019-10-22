CITUB Wants Bulgaria to Ratify the Convention against Workplace Violence

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) sent a letter to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy a few days ago, asking the government and the National Assembly to ratify Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization, which deals with non-violence and harassment in the workplace, announced BTA.

The decision was made at the last session of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria, Vice-President of the Confederation Chavdar Hristov announced during a discussion "Equal participation of women in all aspects of life - contribution to the whole society", the press center of the Confederation of Independent States announced.

The forum is organized by CITUB, the Bulgarian Teachers' Union (SBU) and the Federation of Transport Trade Unions in Bulgaria, whose chair Ekaterina Yordanova is among the participants in the ILO Committee, which drafted Convention 190. The chairman of SBU Yanka Takeva, deputy .-Mayor of Sofia Doncho Barbalov, Tatiana Kmetova - Center for Research and Policies for Women and others.

ILO Convention 190 is a completely new international labor law. It can enrich national legislation so that the workplace is free from violence and harassment. One of the factors behind these problems is the gender divide, Chavdar Hristov said, explaining that the CITUB team is currently working to decipher the messages in order to translate the convention into our legislation.

"We will commit ourselves to bring the ratification of the Convention to an end," said Ekaterina Yordanova, quoted in the announcement. According to her, the next year could be cited as a deadline for this, because the 100th anniversary of Bulgaria's participation in the ILO

Yanka Takeva, who is also chair of the Women's Forum 21st Century, has indicated that more legislative initiatives are needed on gender issues and domestic violence. She cited a survey that every fourth Bulgarian is afraid to go home. According to her, women in parliament are also few - only 24.2 percent or 58 of the 240 MPs. Only four of the big regional cities are led by women, with women on the councils averaging 30 percent. She cited CITUB as an example, in which women are 51.49% and even among the chairmen of regional councils they are even 65.4%.

According to Takeva, women are the ones who work, and men govern and in the feminized industries there is violence, discrimination, disrespect for labor, bad image and authority of women, and in sectors that society must carry. 25% of women heads of the family are poorer than men heads of the family, and given that the former have higher educational qualifications and many competencies, Ms Takeva stated and called on the ladies to adopt policies that are in their own right. not the woman's interest, but society as a whole.

Women in Parliament have increased three-fold since the Grand National Assembly. The process is slow, but the number is growing, said Tatiana Kmetova, and she gave an example that the number of ladies running the ministries is growing. As a rule, however, men have lighter springs. Doncho Barbalov gave an example of the gender distribution in the metropolitan municipality. Of the 59 commercial companies attached to it, 21 are run by ladies and 56 of them have women.