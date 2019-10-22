The European Commission Has Released a Monitoring Report on Bulgaria
The European Commission has released a monitoring report on Bulgaria under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. This is the latest report on this committee's mandate on monitoring our justice system and combating corruption.
The European Commission announced that, before taking the final decision to abolish the mechanism, the Commission would duly consider the conclusions of the European Council and the European Parliament.
