Erdogan: Putin and I Share an Opinion on Terrorists

Turkey and Russia are on the same position on the will to end terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, after expressing strong opposition to the extension of the 120-hour ceasefire in Northern Syria, agreed as part of an agreement reached with the United States to authorize the withdrawal of PKK-related terrorists.

Speaking to reporters at the Ankara airport before his official visit to the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan noted that his Russian counterpart supported Turkey's position on eliminating the threat of terror at the border.

"Turkey and Russia are on the same position with regard to the elimination of terrorism," Erdogan said.

The president has taken stock of the results so far of the offensive that killed 775 Kurdish fighters, who, according to Ankara, are terrorists, seven Turkish soldiers and 79 Syrian National Army soldiers.

Asked by French President Emmanuel Macron's request to extend the 120-hour break in Operation Peace Spring, Erdogan said no such option would be valid.