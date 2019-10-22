PM Borissov Met with the New US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa

,,Bulgaria and the US are allies and strategic partners. Sustainable political dialogue has been established between our two countries at all levels.''

This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during his meeting in the Council of Ministers with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States, Herro Mustafa.

Prime Minister Borissov congratulated Herro Mustafa on her appointment as ambassador to Sofia and expressed confidence that diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the United States will continue to grow.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov noted the excellent interaction our countries have in the field of security and defense - both bilaterally and within NATO. Prime Minister Borissov said that both the current US presidential administration and the Bulgarian government attach great importance to fulfilling the commitment at the NATO Summit in Wales in 2014 to increase defense spending.

Borissov stressed that Bulgaria has practically achieved this Euro-Atlantic goal with contracts for the delivery of F-16 Block 70 aircraft and related equipment and armaments.

Prime Minister Borissov stressed the potential to build on the strategic partnership with the US and other areas such as energy security, high technology development, education, science and culture.

According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States on the development of people-to-people contacts is of particular importance. According to him, various programs and initiatives aimed at widening the exchange among students, scholars and business representatives have made a significant contribution in this direction. As a positive trend, Prime Minister Borissov also noted that the number of US tourists in Bulgaria has been steadily increasing over the last few years.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was introduced to the main priorities of the US Embassy.