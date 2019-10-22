Today's EC Monitoring Report on Bulgaria is Likely to be the Latest

The European Commission will release today the monitoring report on Bulgaria under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.

This is expected to be the latest report on the state of our justice system and the fight against corruption and organized crime. The new European Commission proposes a new mechanism that will ensure compliance with the rule of law not only in Bulgaria and Romania, but in all EU Member States.

The report on Bulgaria and Romania will be published in the next hour or two.

According to BNT, what it says is that no next date is scheduled for a next report. This is interpreted as a sign that this will be the last monitoring report of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. The next EC intends to introduce a new mechanism that will ensure compliance with the rule of law, not only in Bulgaria and Romania, but in all 27 EU Member States.

What is expected to be written inside the report is that there are no new recommendations for Bulgaria. We have yet to see how things will be formulated for Romania, because last year, with regard to Romania, it was concluded that there has been a setback in respecting the rule of law.

The comments of both the European Commission and the Bulgarian MEPs are expected.