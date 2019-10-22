Gallup International: 600,000 Bulgarians Admit that they Would Sell their vote
Over 600,000 Bulgarians admit that they would vote under pressure or if they receive financial stimulus, a survey of Gallup International shows.
Between BGN 150 and BGN 200 have been offered to certain voters in different parts of the country, according to rumours.
The survey was provoked by publications, according to which the price of a vote fluctuates between EUR 75 and EUR 100. According to the survey, 11% of all respondents admit that they would accept money. This percentage equals 600,000 people, because nearly 5.5 million Bulgarians have the right to vote, Gallup calculates. Those who say they would sell their vote are poor and low-educated people.
The survey was held between October 4 and 11.
