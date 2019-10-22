Healthcare Spending Growth in 2020 will be Around BGN 500 million

Health Minister Kiril Ananiyev attended the inauguration of the new CT scanner, for which the ministry allocated nearly BGN 600,000, and the presentation of the newly renovated and equipped with new medical equipment Department of Dialysis Treatment at the MBAL - Dobrich.

MBAL-Dobrich is one of the oldest hospitals in Bulgaria. It has its authority, dignity and respect from the citizens and it is mainly due to you, the hospital staff, the management, all medical and non-medical personnel, "Ananiyev said.

He was adamant that the Ministry of Health is investing in equipment in order to make the state hospitals competitive and to guarantee to Bulgarian citizens timely and high quality diagnostics and treatment, corresponding to the highest standards in modern medicine.

"The renovated hemodialysis unit is also the result of the state's $ 5 million allocated to renovate dialysis structures in the country," the health minister said.

,,The purchase of the 7 hemodialysis devices at the value of BGN 130 thousand for the hospital in Dobrich is a step towards improving the quality of life of patients suffering from kidney failure. The department currently serves 57 patients from 20 settlements in Dobrich region all the time, and patients from other dialysis structures are being transferred from here'', Ananiyev said.

He also told reporters about the funds allocated to the healthcare sector in 2020:

"The budget will be considered by the Council of Ministers next week, but in any case I can state that the growth of health care expenditures will be about BGN 500 million. There is also an increase in the ministry's budget, which will ensure the sustainability of the additional costs incurred by the government this year. "

The Minister specified that the budget of the Ministry of Health provides funds for transplantation activities as well as for carrying out research with NAT technology, the specific figures will be known after the final adoption of the budget.