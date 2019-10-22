PM Boyko Borissov: I Expect a Good Evaluation from the European Commission

I wanna thank the Bulgarian workers, engineers and programmers for bringing such great investors with their good work and qualifications and today another big factory was opened. The industrial zones in Bulgaria fill up extremely fast. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote this on Facebook.

"We are currently traveling to Sofia, listening to Dr. Project Point Blank and expecting the European Commission to submit its report on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. We have worked hard to fulfill all EC recommendations! Bulgaria has complied with its commitment and I look forward to a good evaluation!", the Prime Minister also announced.

