A Man Stole an Ambulance and Crashed into Pedestrians in Oslo
Norwegian police said they shot and wounded the man who reportedly stole an ambulance and hit several pedestrians as he drove away.
An armed man has been arrested after he ran down several people in a stolen ambulance in Oslo, Norway.
He was not critically injured after officers fired shots at the vehicle and was arrested at the scene.
Expect more details.
