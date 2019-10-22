The Second Edition of the Accredited Training Program “E-commerce Success” Starts This Weekend

The second edition of the accredited training program “E-commerce Success” for practical skills for starting, marketing and sustainable development of e-business, starts on October 26, 2019 in Sofia and on November 2, 2019 in Plovdiv.

The program is implemented with the assistance of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), the Faculty of Economics of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski ” and the E-Commerce Support Foundation, in partnership with the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), the Bulgarian E-Commerce Association (BEA).

The training is aimed at entrepreneurs and business owners who are planning or are already in the process of implementing their own online store project on local and international markets, as well as employees of companies that are or will be responsible for the development of e-commerce. their companies.

The lectures and exercises are held every Saturday by renowned lecturers from Sofia University and proven practitioners with years of experience in e-commerce, with successful projects in Bulgaria and abroad, which will give participants real practical guidance for the effective use of financial, marketing and technological resources for project.

The program of E-commerce Success II makes provision for 200 hours, structured in 8 business modules. Each participant will be instructed by a personal mentor.

For the purposes of the training, each participant will receive free access to the SAAS platform GombaShop.bg (BEA Member), will receive free domain, hosting and site builder from ICN (BEA Member), special conditions for training time in the eMAG marketplace (member of BEA), full free access to the E-commerce Success photo-video studio at the Faculty of Economics of Sofia for product photography and cloud community space for an interactive group experience.

The direct purpose of the mentors, lecturers and partners has been to help small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria to create successful and profitable end-user (B2C) or business-to-business (B2B) online businesses.

The first edition of E-commerce Success started in March this year and ended on September 30, with over 80% of participants already developing their successful online projects. See their inspiring stories at www.e-success.bg.