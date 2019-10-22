New Privileges for the Owners of Electric Cars in the UK
Scheme for imposing electric vehicles provides a number of reliefs for their owners, Daily Mail writes. Electric cars will have special, green license plates. Cars with these numbers will have the right to cheaper or free parking and to drive in bus lanes.
Organizing traffic and parking is responsibility of the municipalities, but the state is setting aside £ 1.5 billion to encourage city governments to introduce the new rules.
The measures are inspired by new rules introduced by the Canadian state of Ontario. There, electric vehicle owners were allowed to use the highways without paying tolls, and to move in lanes intended for multi-passenger vehicles. This has led to a significant jump in the sale of electric vehicles.
Opponents of the scheme warn that the special regime for electric car owners can lead to separation in the society and resentment of owners of traditional cars that cannot afford the high initial cost of electric cars.
