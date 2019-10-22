3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Greece
An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale has been reported in northern Greece in the Mount Athos region, BGNES reported.
According to Greek seismologists, the epicentrе of the earthquake was located 7-8 km. southeast of Ierissos at a depth of 10 km. "It was a slight earthquake, isolated," Ilias Fikos, a geologist and physicist, told ANA-MPA.
