Facebook Has Announced New Election Security Measures

The social network Facebook is preparing for the new measures for the upcoming 2020 presidential elections in the United States, BGNES reported. The social network has announced it will monitor more closely the "state-controlled media" trying to manipulate voters' moods.

"Elections have changed significantly since 2016, but Facebook has changed, too," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, on a call with reporters. "We know that we have a big responsibility to secure our platform and stay ahead of some of these new threats to election security," he said, adding that the issue is one of his "top priorities.", NPR reported.

Zuckerberg noted that Facebook was facing increasingly sophisticated attacks from state-controlled agents and said he believes that the company is now much better prepared than for the 2016 election.

One of the new measures is that news coming from the media controlled by governments of other countries will appear with a label indicating their source. Another measure is that when users try to share news that has been revealed to be fake by authentication sites, a warning message will be issued that the information is doubtful.

As explained by Facebook:

"The labels above will be shown on top of false and partly false photos and videos, including on top of Stories content on Instagram, and will link out to the assessment from the fact-checker."

Facebook has also announced that it has taken additional measures (Facebook Protect) to prevent the accounts of politicians and other participants in the election process from being hacked or compromised by malicious individuals or organizations.