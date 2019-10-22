UN: Bulgaria to Lose a Quarter of its Population by 2050

By 2050, Bulgaria will lose a quarter of its population, according to a UN report cited by BGNES.

The mass emigration of young people from Southeast Europe puts countries in the region in a very difficult situation. Of the ten countries with the fastest population decline in the world, nine are in Southeast Europe, the UN said. The reason is a combination of a higher number of emigrants than immigrants, as well as a low birth rate.

"Fewer children and high outmigration means that populations of the countries of Southeast Europe are getting smaller and older, and unlike in Western Europe, immigration is not being pursued to fill the gap,” says Alanna Armitage, UNFPA regional director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. for the population.

Between 1995 and 2035, the population over 65 will double in most of the countries in the region, according to the report. Given the declining number of people of working age, there is a real risk to the future of basic social services such as the payment of pensions.

Most countries are already suffering severe labor shortages that are hindering economic growth and dimming hopes of catching up with western Europe. The problem is driven by low wages, poor education and vocational training, and political uncertainty in those countries where the state continues to dominate the economic sector. This causes young people to prefer better paid and more satisfying work in the West.

Governments in Southeastern Europe need to develop meaningful policies for the population based on human rights, to provide better care for children, more flexible working hours, maternity for both parents, and more equal burden sharing within the family between the man and the woman.

Southeast European countries need a smoother transition of young people from training to work, as well as providing access to the profession desired by people.

There is also a need to raise pay to stem the tendency for young professionals to emigrate, says Allana Armitage.

“However, a promising way forward for addressing these trends ... is to identify strategies leading to strengthening of human capital and thus turning current challenges into opportunities,” she added.