Netanyahu Returned the Term after He Failed to Create a New Cabinet

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renounced his mandate, which was given to him by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in order to form a new Israeli government, after the talks failed, BTA reported.

Netanyahu failed to garner the support of enough MPs to join his eventual governing coalition and returned the term to the president today, two days before the deadline.

In accordance with Basic Law: The Government (2001), Director General of Beit HaNasi Harel Tubi will inform Knesset factions thaat the president intends to transfer the mandate to Chairman of Kachol Lavan MK Benny Gantz and make available the 28 days allocated under the law. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) October 21, 2019

Early elections were held in Israel on September 17, but neither Netanyahu's party nor the Ganz coalition were able to win convincingly to be able to form a government themselves.