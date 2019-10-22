Netanyahu Returned the Term after He Failed to Create a New Cabinet

World | October 22, 2019, Tuesday // 10:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Netanyahu Returned the Term after He Failed to Create a New Cabinet www.pixabay.com

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renounced his mandate, which was given to him by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in order to form a new Israeli government, after the talks failed, BTA reported.

Netanyahu failed to garner the support of enough MPs to join his eventual governing coalition and returned the term to the president today, two days before the deadline.

Early elections were held in Israel on September 17, but neither Netanyahu's party nor the Ganz coalition were able to win convincingly to be able to form a government themselves.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: term, Netanyahu, Cabinet, failed, Israel, Reuven Rivlin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria