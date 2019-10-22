Northern Ireland Legalised Abortions and Same-Sex Marriages

Abortions and same-sex marriage became legal in Northern Ireland. In the rest of the United Kingdom, termination of pregnancy has been permitted since 1967. In Northern Ireland, abortions were only allowed when the mother's life was endangered.

Marriages between two people of the same sex were also legal everywhere else in the kingdom except in Northern Ireland.

The revolutionary changes were accepted by Parliament in London, because of the scandal in January 2017, the British province is without a functioning government.

