Erdogan and Putin Will Meet in Sochi Today to Discuss the Situation in Syria
Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will meet today in Sochi. The main topic of discussion will be the situation in Syria.
Moscow believes that stability of the region can only be achieved by restoring Syrian unity. Ankara, however, wants Syrian government forces to leave areas near the Turkish border so that it can accommodate up to two million refugees.
Earlier, Turkey had threatened to renew its military offensive in northern Syria if the Kurdish fighters were not fully withdrawn 30 kilometers from the Turkish-Syrian border.
Under pressure from the United States, Ankara has decided to halt the fighting within 120 hours of the area's security zone, which expires tonight at 10 pm Bulgarian time.
- » The Latest Monitoring Report on Bulgaria is Expected to be Submitted Today
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Met with the Bulgarian Community in Moscow
- » There is No Migration Pressure Along Our Borders with Turkey and Greece
- » TASS: Bulgaria Regrets that Sofia Failed to Sign the Cooperation Program with Moscow
- » Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu Discussed the Situation in Syria over the Phone
- » Sova Harris: Yordanka Fandakova Wins in Two Rounds with a 10 Point Difference