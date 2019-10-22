NIMH: Sunny Weather Today, with Temperatures Between 22C and 27C

It will be sunny today, though foggy in the morning for eastern areas. There will be light northeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 22C and 27C, for Sofia - about 24C. Atmospheric pressure will not change significantly and will remain higher than the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

