The Latest Monitoring Report on Bulgaria is Expected to be Submitted Today
The monitoring report on the progress of Bulgaria and Romania in the fight against corruption and judicial reform will be presented today in Strasbourg.
This will be the last report on the Jean-Claude Juncker committee, which promised some time before the end of his term, that the mechanism for co-operation and verification on both sides would be dropped.
It was introduced 12 years ago, with the accession of Sofia and Bucharest to the Community. The European Commission is expected to announce today that it is putting an end to its current mechanism. However, the monitoring will remain as part of a future annual review of the rule of law in all Member States. For this to happen, the decision of the Commission must be approved by the Council and the European Parliament.
