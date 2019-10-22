Ekaterina Zaharieva Met with the Bulgarian Community in Moscow

At a meeting with the Bulgarian community in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva expressed her hope that Bulgarian students in Russia would soon be eligible for part-time work and internships.



Zaharieva was pleased to resolve the issue of the registration of the diplomatic property of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow, for which a free and indefinite use was received by a document from her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Our foreign minister assured our compatriots that they could always count on the assistance of our embassy. She announced that during the forthcoming consultations between Bulgaria and Russia, our country will raise the issue of reliefs for issuing Russian visas to Bulgarian citizens.