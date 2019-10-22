The Latest Trailer For Star Wars Saga Is Released

The latest trailer for the Star Wars saga was released.

The ninth episode of the space series is Fisher's last movie appearance before suddenly dying. The premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be December 20.

The Rise of Skywalker, which sees the final battle between the Resistance and the First Order, will give the story a meaningful end, according to director J.J. Abrams. “We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly.

