The Latest Trailer For Star Wars Saga Is Released
Society | October 22, 2019, Tuesday // 07:51| Views: | Comments: 0
The latest trailer for the Star Wars saga was released.
The ninth episode of the space series is Fisher's last movie appearance before suddenly dying. The premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be December 20.
The Rise of Skywalker, which sees the final battle between the Resistance and the First Order, will give the story a meaningful end, according to director J.J. Abrams. “We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly.
