At Least 55 Elephants Died of Starvation in just Two Months in Zimbabwe

At least 55 elephants have died of starvation in Zimbabwe's largest national park in the past two months as heavy droughts force animals to seek food and water in neighboring areas, the Associated Press reported.

"The problem is real and the situation is terrible," said a spokesman for the local National Park Service. It has been the largest drought in the country for years.

Moving away from Zimbabwe's nature parks, animals destroy crops and sometimes kill people. The spokesman said more than 20 people were killed this year.

Animal overpopulation in Hwange National Park contributes to the destruction of vegetation. "There are usually 15,000 elephants living there, but at present there are about 53,000," said the spokesman.