There is No Migration Pressure Along Our Borders with Turkey and Greece

Politics » DEFENSE | October 21, 2019, Monday // 18:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There is No Migration Pressure Along Our Borders with Turkey and Greece

,,There is no migration pressure along our borders with Turkey and Greece.'' This was assured by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov in Varna, quoted by BNR. 

"Of course, we are ready," said Karakachanov.

With his calls, Turkish President Recep Erdogan risks severing his relations with the European Union permanently, according to the deputy prime minister.

According to Karakachanov, the more serious problem is that as a result of the Turkish military operation in Syria, thousands of jihadists can escape from Kurdish prisons.

The contract for the construction of new multipurpose patrol vessels for the Navy is expected to be signed next spring, Karakachanov said.

 

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: border, fence, Migration, turkey, Krasimir Karakachanov, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria