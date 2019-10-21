,,There is no migration pressure along our borders with Turkey and Greece.'' This was assured by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov in Varna, quoted by BNR.

"Of course, we are ready," said Karakachanov.

With his calls, Turkish President Recep Erdogan risks severing his relations with the European Union permanently, according to the deputy prime minister.

According to Karakachanov, the more serious problem is that as a result of the Turkish military operation in Syria, thousands of jihadists can escape from Kurdish prisons.

The contract for the construction of new multipurpose patrol vessels for the Navy is expected to be signed next spring, Karakachanov said.