33 Bulgarian Women Were Killed by a Family Member or Intimate Partner in 2018

Bulgaria has a low proportion of reports of domestic violence and women should be encouraged to report such cases, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women Dubravka Šimonovic said at a press conference, BNR reported.

According to her, we have been witnessing tolerance and insensitivity to violence against women. Šimonovic called on Bulgaria to create a new comprehensive national plan for action against violence against all women and girls, moreover that according to statistics of the UN, 33 Bulgarian women were killed by a family member or intimate partner in 2018.

Šimonovic has also called on Bulgaria to review its decision on the Istanbul Convention and to adopt it, because she believed that this was the country's way towards adopting the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

