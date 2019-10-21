33 Bulgarian Women Were Killed by a Family Member or Intimate Partner in 2018
Bulgaria has a low proportion of reports of domestic violence and women should be encouraged to report such cases, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women Dubravka Šimonovic said at a press conference, BNR reported.
According to her, we have been witnessing tolerance and insensitivity to violence against women. Šimonovic called on Bulgaria to create a new comprehensive national plan for action against violence against all women and girls, moreover that according to statistics of the UN, 33 Bulgarian women were killed by a family member or intimate partner in 2018.
Šimonovic has also called on Bulgaria to review its decision on the Istanbul Convention and to adopt it, because she believed that this was the country's way towards adopting the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.
- » Two Underage Migrants Arrested for Raping a Girl in Sofia
- » French Intelligence Services Detained a man Planning a 9/11 Style Attack in France
- » 387 Bulgarians Became Victims of Trafficking since the Beginning of the Year - Most of Them - Women
- » More than 300 People from Over 12 Countries Arrested after Authorities Took a Child Pornography Site Down
- » Three Bulgarians Were Killed in a Shooting in Chicago
- » Bulgarian MPs Approved the Removal of the Fast Track Trial Proceedings in Premeditated Murder Cases