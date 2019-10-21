TASS: Bulgaria Regrets that Sofia Failed to Sign the Cooperation Program with Moscow
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva regrets that Sofia failed to sign a program of cooperation with Moscow in the spheres of culture and education, TASS reported, cited by Focus News Agency.
"I do regret that we did not manage to sign the program of cooperation in the spheres of education and culture. <...> We hope that the specified agreement will be ready for signing next year," she said at a joint news conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Bulgarian foreign minister said in an interview with TASS earlier that Sofia and Moscow were going to sign a five-year program of cooperation in the spheres of culture and education. She reiterated that the latest program of cooperation in this sphere was planned for 2012-2014.
