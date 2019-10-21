TASS: Bulgaria Regrets that Sofia Failed to Sign the Cooperation Program with Moscow

Politics | October 21, 2019, Monday // 18:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: TASS: Bulgaria Regrets that Sofia Failed to Sign the Cooperation Program with Moscow www.pixabay.com

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva regrets that Sofia failed to sign a program of cooperation with Moscow in the spheres of culture and education, TASS reported, cited by Focus News Agency.

"I do regret that we did not manage to sign the program of cooperation in the spheres of education and culture. <...> We hope that the specified agreement will be ready for signing next year," she said at a joint news conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Bulgarian foreign minister said in an interview with TASS earlier that Sofia and Moscow were going to sign a five-year program of cooperation in the spheres of culture and education. She reiterated that the latest program of cooperation in this sphere was planned for 2012-2014.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, cooperation program, sofia, Moscow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria