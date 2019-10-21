UNICEF: 1/3 of the Bulgarian Children - Overweight

The healthy eating subject brought children and chefs together in the kitchen. The event takes place against the backdrop of alarming statistics, in which Bulgaria ranks first in the number of overweight children. According to a UNICEF survey, their numbers have increased by 120% since the 1990s. The initiative aims to pay attention to what foods are consumed by children and what foods are good to be included in their menu. "Family upbringing is one of the most important things. The first seven years are crucial for our children to be healthy. We have been working on the topic of healthy eating for the fourth year.

However, for the first time, we also included children in kindergartens, because it is important for them to be provoked to try products such as parsley, lemon etc. from a very young age. "The fewer things are written on the packaging, the better," added Chef Angelov. Bulgaria ranks among the countries where overweight children have grown most rapidly and is ranked on the sixth place in this indicator, according to a large UNICEF survey.

Experts from the United Nations Children's Fund examined the health status and nutritional quality of children in 41 countries around the world. They found that in eight of them, the number of obese people aged between 5 and 19 has doubled in the last 26 years. Turkey, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, and Slovakia have a similar problem as adolescents. Most dramatic, however, is the situation in neighbouring Romania, where the number of children with problematic weight has jumped by 170 percent. According to UNICEF, around 200 million children worldwide are unhealthy. This means that at least one in three children under the age of 5 is malnourished or overweight. Almost two in every three babies between 6 months and 2 years do not eat things that support optimal growth and development of the brain and body, and this usually leads to learning difficulties, decreased immunity, increased susceptibility to infections and sometimes death.