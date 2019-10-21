Pensions Will Increase by almost 7% since July 1st

From July 1, 2020, pensions will increase by 6.7 percent, according to the draft budget of the State Social Security for 2020.

Expenditures for pensions will be with BGN 729 million more than the allocated for this year. The pension ceiling is not expected to increase and remains at BGN 1,200.

Over BGN 12.448 billion are the planned total expenses for the pensions and benefits of the NSSI.