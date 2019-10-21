Maleficent 2 Replaced the Joker in the Box Office

Disney production of "Maleficent" 2 displaces the Joker's first position and tops the North American box office, BTA reported.

The film, starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer, raised $ 36 million in ticket sales in North America and $ 117 million in international distribution.
 
It is noteworthy that the first movie under the same title from 2014 garnered significantly more revenue in the first week of its screening in the US and Canada - $ 70 million.

The Joker came in second with $ 29.2 million in revenue in the three weeks following its premiere.
 
"Zombieland: Double Check" ranks third with $ 26.7 million in revenue. The horror comedy is a sequel to the original Zombieland, 10 years after it premiered. 

