Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu Discussed the Situation in Syria over the Phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday and discussed with him the situation in Syria and a number of trending bilateral issues. This was announced today by the Kremlin press service, quoted by TASS.

Last time, Putin and Netanyahu spoke at the Israeli Prime Minister's visit to Sochi on September 12th.

Benjamin Netanyahu was born on October 21, 1949 in Tel Aviv. He headed the Israeli government between 1996 and 1999, and became Prime Minister for the second time in 2009, and has held the post ever since.