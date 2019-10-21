Bulgaria and Serbia Hold Bilateral Tactical Exercise "Lions Land - 2019"

Society | October 21, 2019, Monday // 17:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Serbia Hold Bilateral Tactical Exercise "Lions Land - 2019" www.pixabay.com

The Lions Land 2019 bilateral tactical exercise began today, October 21, with the participation of military personnel from the Bulgarian and Serbian ground forces, the Ministry of Defense announced. It is being held at the Slivnitsa Training Center in the period 21 - 25 October 2019. 150 soldiers from the Brigade Command - Blagoevgrad take part in it from the Bulgarian side.

The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the capabilities and interoperability of the participating formations in conducting joint operations, as well as to strengthen confidence between the two nations to enhance stability and security in the region.

The bilateral exercise was officially opened today at the site of the 78th Security Battalion, Sofia, by Colonel Krasimir Krastev, commander of the Brigade Command. In his address to the participants, he expressed confidence in their excellent fighting and physical training. "The Lions Land 2019 exercise will enable servicemen to upgrade their knowledge, skills and competencies, build lasting friendships and protect the honor of their nation," he said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lions Land - 2019, Bulgaria, Serbia, bilateral tactical exercise, personnel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria