Bulgaria and Serbia Hold Bilateral Tactical Exercise "Lions Land - 2019"

The Lions Land 2019 bilateral tactical exercise began today, October 21, with the participation of military personnel from the Bulgarian and Serbian ground forces, the Ministry of Defense announced. It is being held at the Slivnitsa Training Center in the period 21 - 25 October 2019. 150 soldiers from the Brigade Command - Blagoevgrad take part in it from the Bulgarian side.

The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the capabilities and interoperability of the participating formations in conducting joint operations, as well as to strengthen confidence between the two nations to enhance stability and security in the region.

The bilateral exercise was officially opened today at the site of the 78th Security Battalion, Sofia, by Colonel Krasimir Krastev, commander of the Brigade Command. In his address to the participants, he expressed confidence in their excellent fighting and physical training. "The Lions Land 2019 exercise will enable servicemen to upgrade their knowledge, skills and competencies, build lasting friendships and protect the honor of their nation," he said.