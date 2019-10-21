5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Iran

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has struck southern Iran. Preliminary reports indicate that the outbreak of the earthquake is at a depth of 2 km in the province of Hormozgan, near the town of Bandar-e Lenge.

There are no reports of damage or injuries so far, BGNES reports.
The country is located on large seismic faults and often experiences earthquakes, some of which are quite severe.

